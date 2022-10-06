Left Menu

Masked men attack cowshed workers in Gurugram, case registered

Over 20 masked men allegedly attacked workers at a cowshed here on Thursday morning and ransacked the place, police said.A case was registered at the sector 14 police station against unidentified people in this connection based on a complaint filed by Shri Gurgaon Gaushala Sabha secretary Om Prakash, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:43 IST
Masked men attack cowshed workers in Gurugram, case registered
  • India

Over 20 masked men allegedly attacked workers at a cowshed here on Thursday morning and ransacked the place, police said.

A case was registered at the sector 14 police station against unidentified people in this connection based on a complaint filed by Shri Gurgaon Gaushala Sabha secretary Om Prakash, they said.

In his complaint, Om Prakash said the attackers came to the cowshed around 11 am. They were armed with sticks and started beating up the workers the moment the entered the place, he alleged.

''The employees somehow locked themselves in a room. The accused tried to break into the room first and then ransacked the place. They also tried to rob the cash counter. During this, an employee, Madanpal, was injured badly. After creating a ruckus for about five minutes, the accused fled and we called the police,'' Om Prakash said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against unknown accused under IPC sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 452 (house trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation) in the evening based on the complaint, local SHO Krishan Kant said.

''We are investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon,'' he said.

