Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 01:11 IST
Jeremy Bertino, a member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the far-right group to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement