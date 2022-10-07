Left Menu

Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct. 28

The litigation was halted until Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. EDT to allow Musk to finance the deal. Judge Kathaleen McCormick said if the deal did not close by her deadline the parties were to contact her to schedule a November trial. Musk was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17.

A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter Inc's lawsuits against Elon Musk on the eve of trial to give the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, according to a Thursday court filing. The litigation was halted until Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. EDT to allow Musk to finance the deal.

