Left Menu

13-year-old from Punjab cycles to Delhi in search of favourite YouTuber; reunited with family

A police team followed the route he had taken and found him at the district park in Pitam Pura.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:06 IST
13-year-old from Punjab cycles to Delhi in search of favourite YouTuber; reunited with family
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy from Punjab bunked his classes and cycled all the way to Delhi, covering around 300 km, to meet his favourite YouTuber Nischay Malhan, officials said.

Three days later on Friday, police in Delhi traced him to a park in Pitam Pura, where Malhan's house is located, and reunited him with his family in Patiala, they said.

The boy's parents had filed a complaint after he went ''missing'' on October 4.

''The case was reported in Patiala. Officials at the Maurya Enclave police station here received information about the boy and also that the YouTuber lives in Pitam Pura,'' a senior police officer said.

Police circulated information about the boy on WhatsApp groups of all Resident Welfare Associations in the area.

''Eventually, we came across a CCTV footage which showed him on a bicycle near Malhan's house. A police team followed the route he had taken and found him at the district park in Pitam Pura. He was reunited with his family at around 5 pm today,'' the officer said.

Police said Malhan was in Dubai to attend a family function during the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan; Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022