3 fake cops abduct man for ransom in Bengal, 1 nabbed

Three miscreants abducted a man in the guise of police personnel to extort money in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

Around 11 am on Saturday, 3 persons in civil dress arrived at the elderly man's tea shop at Goalpara in the car and bought cigarettes. Then, they told the owner, Gouranga Das, that they were from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and he would have to go with them as there was a case against him.

When Das told them that he was innocent and wanted to know details of the case, the fake cops refused to divulge. They took him forcibly into their vehicle and left their contact number at the shop before leaving. Later, Das' son, Nityananda, contacted the fake cops, who told him to provide them with Rs 50,000 to release his father. When he expressed inability to pay so much money, the bargain reached down to Rs 30,000.

The miscreants told him to meet at the Shantipur bypass, but they were not present there when Nityananda got there. A lot of changes in the place went on, prompting him to suspect them as fake cops.

On the way to Chakdaha, Nityananda alleged that he contacted the local police, which did not take much initiative. Therefore, he went on with his search.

The fake cops told him to pay the ransom online, but Nityananda refused as wanted to see his father first. Finally, they told him to meet near the Shimurali rail station with the reduced amount of Rs 18,000.

At the station, Nityananda insisted on seeing his father before handing over the cash, following which he saw a man accompanying his father at a distance.

Nityananda's friends jumped into the scene and caught one of the miscreants, while two others managed to flee.

Subsequently, Kotowali police arrested the suspect, Biswajit Das, and initiated a probe.

