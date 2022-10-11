Left Menu

HC notice to RBI on plea seeking CBI probe against IMC Bank

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:20 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Reserve Bank on a plea seeking a CBI probe against Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank.

The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed hearing on the matter in the third week of November.

A division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and O P Shukla issued the notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday on a PIL.

The petitioner's counsel, Ashok Pandey, submitted that Indian Mercantile Cooperative (IMC) Bank had granted a loan of Rs 10 crore despite a ban.

It was also alleged that the bank was involved in cheating and money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

