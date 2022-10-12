Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran protests over woman's death persist despite crackdown

Clashes between protesters and security forces persisted across Iran on Tuesday, with social media videos showing tanks being transported to Kurdish areas, which have been a focal point of the crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Protests calling for the fall of the clerical establishment have swept Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died on Sept. 16 while being detained by the morality police in Tehran for "inappropriate attire".

Last goodbyes as Thailand marks lives of child massacre victims

Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally sleepy town of Uthai Sawan to lay flowers and join queues of mourners, who paid their last respects to those slain in a three-hour gun and knife attack on Thursday that marked the worst massacre in Thailand's recent history.

Prayers and release of birds to mark 20 years since Bali bombing

Commemorations will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on Wednesday as survivors, alongside families and friends of the victims, gather to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Bali bombing - one of the world's deadliest militant attacks. A total of 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians, were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the Sari Club in Bali's Kuta Beach area and from another almost simultaneous blast at the Paddy's Bar across the road.

Ukraine to press allies for more military aid at Brussels meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid as the country's cities faced more Russian missile strikes. After intense Russian missile attacks, Zelenskiy appealed to the leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the G7 vowed to support Kyiv for "as long as it takes."

Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be held next May

Britain's King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.

Dozens missing after Venezuela floods, death toll rises

Hundreds of Venezuelans roamed the streets of Las Tejerias on Tuesday, digging and searching for missing relatives amid a rising death toll from devastating weekend floods that swept through the town, leaving many wondering where they will live. "I want them to give me a house for my children because I was left homeless. I was left with nothing," said Yolismar Marin, 22, while sitting in a school serving as a shelter for victims of Saturday night's floods.

Ukraine exhumes dozens of bodies in two liberated eastern towns

Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday they exhumed the bodies of dozens of people, including civilians and a one-year-old baby, to determine the cause of death following the retreat of Russian troops from two recently-liberated towns in the eastern Donetsk region. "These are local civilians and our defenders, armed forces servicemen," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said as forensic workers in white suits moved around one of the sites at a cemetery in Lyman, retaken from Russian forces on Oct. 1.

Russia's Navalny says he is back in solitary confinement

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been placed in solitary confinement for 14 days for refusing to wash a fence. In a message posted on Twitter via his lawyer, Navalny said he had been sent back to a cramped isolation cell where he has served repeated spells for minor infringements of prison rules.

Mexico's most populous state approves same-sex marriage

The congress of Mexico's most populous state, State of Mexico, on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to legally recognize same-sex marriage, becoming the 29th of Mexico's 32 states to do so. "Equal marriage is a public institution, whereby two people freely decide to share a life," the state's legislative body said in a tweet, after lawmakers passed the bill with 50 votes in favor and 16 against.

United States restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women

The United States has restricted visas from being issued to current and former members of the Taliban, among other individuals, for repressing women and girls in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

