Putin says Ukrainian special services behind Crimea bridge attack

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's special services were behind an attack that damaged the Crimean Bridge last Saturday.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine over the blast on the bridge, which Putin has called an act of terror.

