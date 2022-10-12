Putin says Ukrainian special services behind Crimea bridge attack
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's special services were behind an attack that damaged the Crimean Bridge last Saturday.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine over the blast on the bridge, which Putin has called an act of terror.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russians
- Federal Security Service
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'We are not afraid': Russians flee to Mongolia to evade Ukraine mobilization
Farmers among Russians drafted into the military, Putin says
Kazakhstan struggles to accommodate Russians fleeing war
Holiday in Montenegro becomes escape from call-up for Russians
Number of Russians entering EU jumps 30% in a week, border agency says