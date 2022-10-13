Pune teen kills self due to blackmail, extortion over 'objectionable' photographs; second case in recent times

A 19-year-old collegian allegedly committed suicide after being harassed and blackmailed in a ''sextortion'' case in Dattawadi in Pune, the second such instance in the city in the last few days, a police official said on Thursday.

The teen, an undergraduate commerce student, had killed himself on September 28 and his brother has told police the deceased was being blackmailed by an unknown person on social media, the official said.

''The brother has told us the accused extorted Rs 4,500 from the deceased on three different occasions as well after threatening to leak objectionable photographs. The teen had jumped off a building in Dattawadi,'' he said.

The Dattawadi police station official said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused.

Recently, a 23-year-old man from Dhankawadi area had allegedly committed suicide after he was blackmailed over a ''nude video'' of him by someone posing as a woman.

