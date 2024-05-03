Pune-based Rasayu Cancer Clinic Collaborates with Uttarakhand Government to Advance Ayurvedic Cancer Treatment

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In a significant step towards integrating Ayurveda practices with modern healthcare, Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, under the auspices of the Ministry of AYUSH (Government of Uttarakhand) has recently entered into an MoU with Pune based Rasayu Cancer Clinic. The aim of this collaboration is to empower government doctors in AYUSH in Uttarakhand with specialized training in Ayurveda and Cancer. This is an unprecedented achievement not only for Rasayu, but also for the field of Ayurveda.

To mark this occasion, a 4-day workshop was conducted by Ayurveda experts at Rasayu Cancer Clinic Pune recently. Dr. Yogesh Bendale, Dr. Avinash Kadam and Dr. Priyanka Shirole participated in this workshop. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary - Ayush & Ayush Education, Uttarakhand. Dr. Yogesh Bendale, President of Rasayu Group Pune Prof. Dr. A.K. Dr. Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Dr. Anup Gakhkhard, Dr. Krishna Kumar Pandey, Assistant Drug Controller, Dr. Ajay Gupta, Founder of Research Department of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Dr. Avinash Kadam, Head of Research and Education Department of Rasayu Group were present on this occasion.

In this effort to provide safe and effective cancer treatment, the collaboration also aims to introduce the principles of Ayurveda and actual patient therapy, research and published papers based on research findings. Recognizing the importance of early cancer detection, this specialized training can help these doctors develop advanced knowledge and skills in treating cancer using Ayurvedic principles. Dr. Pankaj Pandey expressed hope that this will be an important step for coordination between Ayurveda and modern medical methods. The program was attended by Ayurveda Medical Officers from Uttarakhand.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that for the benefit of patients, there should be mutual cooperation and not conflict between different systems of medicine. He appreciated the work that Rasayu Cancer Clinic is doing to build confidence with its research and publishing on a global platform and spreading Ayurveda. He also said that doctors and patients in Uttarakhand have got an opportunity to treat cancer through Ayurveda.

Dr. Yogesh Bendale said that most of the cancer patients in India are diagnosed at a more advanced stage, so there are more challenges in treating these patients. Ayurveda treatment in such patients improves the overall outcome and improves the patient's quality of life. In these cases, Ayurveda has great potential to provide safe and effective treatment to cancer patients.

Dr. A.K Tripathi highlighted the modern research in cancer immunology and emphasized the role of Ayurveda Rasayan therapy which has the potential to improve outcomes in cancer patients.

Also, the collaboration between Uttarakhand Ayurveda University and Rasayu Cancer Clinic will help train future Ayurveda doctors in the field of Ayurveda oncology and guide them in using research-based treatments.

Rasayu Cancer Clinic (RCC), renowned for evidence-based Ayurveda and cancer therapy, played a vital role in this collaboration. RCC has more than 25 years of experience in treating cancer patients through Ayurveda. Rasayu Cancer Clinic has developed various treatment systems based on chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer patients in different stages and advanced stage cancer patients. This treatment can be easily taken by the patients and any doctor can successfully use this treatment for his patients in the country or in the world. For this Rasayu has developed computer technology (oncology software) based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will enable RCC's experience and expertise to help doctors attending the workshop to remotely monitor the ups and downs in patient's condition. This will also help with skill development. As part of this important initiative, a team of experienced doctors from Rasayu Cancer Clinic imparted their experience and expertise to government Ayurveda doctors in Uttarakhand through this comprehensive workshop. Simultaneously, an MoU was signed between Rasayu Cancer Clinic and Uttarakhand Ayurveda University for therapeutic, educational and research purposes in Ayurveda Oncology.

Dr. Yogesh Bendale said, "This partnership is a very important step in our mission to harness the research-based potential of Ayurveda to fight cancer. Dr. Bendale is nationally and internationally renowned for the Ayurvedic treatment of cancer and chronic diseases. He has more than 40 patents to his name for various diseases and has participated in many international conferences on cancer as well as publications in research journals." https://www.rasayucancerclinic.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)