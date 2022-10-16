Left Menu

Businessman abducted from UP's Bulandshahr rescued within 24 hours: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 16-10-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 10:07 IST
Businessman abducted from UP's Bulandshahr rescued within 24 hours: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman, who was allegedly abducted in this Uttar Pradesh district, was traced and rescued within 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, Rajkumar (67), a resident of Goenka Colony, was out on a morning walk in Khurja city on Saturday when he was abducted by a few unidentified men, who forced him into a vehicle and fled the spot.

Multiple police teams were pressed into action and the businessman was traced and rescued within 24 hours, the officer said.

''During questioning, he said his abductors left him and fled after they saw police checking vehicles at various places. We have got certain clues and our teams are working on it,'' he added.

Rajkumar's son Nishant had said on Saturday that one of his father's friends had informed police about his abduction, adding that the businessman had no enmity with anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022