Russia launches criminal investigation into Yeysk plane crash
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:07 IST
Russia launched a criminal investigation on Monday into the crash of a Su-34 fighter jet in the southern city of Yeysk, the country's investigative committee said.
"Military investigators are establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident," it said. (Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
