Maha: Externed criminal attends meeting of district authorities in Pune; booked

A criminal who had been externed from Maharashtras Pune allegedly gained unauthorised entry into a meeting of the district planning and development council DPDC, police said on Tuesday.Pradip Jagtap, who has been externed from the district for six months, was seen at a meeting organised at the council hall on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-10-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 14:28 IST
A criminal who had been externed from Maharashtra's Pune allegedly gained unauthorised entry into a meeting of the district planning and development council (DPDC), police said on Tuesday.

Pradip Jagtap, who has been externed from the district for six months, was seen at a meeting organised at the council hall on Monday, an official said. According to the district administration, an offence has been registered against Jagtap for ''unauthorised'' attendance at the meeting, which was chaired by District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

''While the meeting was on, I recognised Jagtap who was sitting at the back and alerted police personnel. The police came and took him outside and asked him with whose permission he had attended the meeting despite being externed,'' said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune district.

Further inquiries revealed that he had not obtained any permission to attend the meeting, he said.

''We have registered a case against Jagtap under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway to find out why he gained the unauthorised entry into the meeting,'' said assistant police inspector Vinay Zinjurke of Saswad police station.

Jagtap had cases related to extortion to his name and he was externed from Pune district for a period of six months in July this year.

