Left Menu

Kamakhya Temple in Assam not being properly maintained: SC

There cant be any compromise on hygiene, Justice Rastogi observed.Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:26 IST
Kamakhya Temple in Assam not being properly maintained: SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple.

''I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene,'' Justice Rastogi observed.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of. He told the court that the temple has been taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology.

The apex court deferred the matter for hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties. The top court had in December 2021 disposed of a contempt plea by the elected Dolois (priest) representing members of Bordeuri Samaj of Kamakhya Devalaya alleging misappropriation of funds by the Kamakhya Debutter Board.

Nestled amongst the picturesque Nilachal hill atop Guwahati city, the world famous Kamakhya temple is the centre of Shakti cult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022