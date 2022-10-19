Left Menu

Cop dad drowns after rescuing his two children from river

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:00 IST
Cop dad drowns after rescuing his two children from river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman lost his life on Wednesday while saving his two children from drowning in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The two children had slipped into the Ujh river while taking a bath in Jasrota area on Wednesday, they said.

As father Seshipal Singh saw them drowning, he jumped into the river and rescued them, the officials said.

But he could not save himself from strong currents of the river. The locals and cops took him out of the river and shifted him to hospital in Kathua, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Singh was posted in Doda and was on leave for the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022