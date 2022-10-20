Left Menu

TN: Recreational drug seized, Ethiopian man held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:13 IST
TN: Recreational drug seized, Ethiopian man held
Over four kilograms of 'methaqualone', a recreational drug worth Rs 2.36 crore, was seized at the airport here and an Ethiopian national was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities recovered the substance from the passenger on his arrival from Addis Ababa on October 18, an official release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs said here.

A total of 4.79 kg of the 'methaqualone' drug worth Rs 2.36 crore concealed in his baggage was seized and the passenger was arrested.

