Tripura: 2 accused apprehended in Ashabari attack on BSF personnel

Two prime accused, identified as Hasina Begum and Rabiul-Mahabul, have been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with the attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari in Tripura, in which a service rifle was snatched.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:42 IST
Tripura: 2 accused apprehended in Ashabari attack on BSF personnel
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Two prime accused, identified as Hasina Begum and Rabiul-Mahabul, have been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with the attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari in Tripura, in which a service rifle was snatched. The apprehensions mark a major breakthrough in the case.

Earlier, a joint search operation was conducted at Rahimpur Market by Tripura Police, BSF, Customs officials and the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Administration following an attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari. During the operation, officials reportedly recovered a large quantity of firecrackers, biscuits and various other goods.

According to sources, the locks and shutters of eight shops were broken during the search operation. The operation led to tension in the Rahimpur Market area. A court on Thursday sent eight more accused to eight days' judicial custody.

Police from Kalamchoura Police Station arrested the eight accused on Wednesday night and produced them before the Sepahijala District and Sessions Court on Thursday. Public Prosecutor Gautam Gir said the court had granted the police custody prayer, expressing confidence that further investigation would help establish the sequence of events and ensure that those involved face justice.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said police had taken immediate cognisance of the November 2 incident and were pursuing the investigation based on evidence. "On the 2nd of this month, some local people misbehaved with and assaulted the BSF staff of the Ashabari BOP. Taking cognisance of the incident, the police took immediate action. On the first day, 10 people were arrested -- comprising three women and seven men -- and yesterday, eight more people were arrested, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 18. Including those named in the FIR and their accomplices, we are scrutinising everyone and making arrests strictly based on evidence," Manchak told ANI. (ANI)

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