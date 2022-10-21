Left Menu

RCF explosion: Death toll rises to four as injured worker succumbs in hospital

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the explosion in a unit of the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday evening has increased to four, an official said on Friday.

Three persons had died on the spot when the incident occurred at around 4;45pm, while three were hospitalised, of which one has succumbed, he said.

''Sajid Siddiki died in Mumbai's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. Two workers continue to be hospitalised,'' he said.

RCF Thal general manager Shrinivas Kulkarni said a high level committee of experts was probing the incident, adding that the firm will pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the dead and Rs 3 lakh to the injured.

