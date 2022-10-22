Left Menu

Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel

Oyo has started an internal probe after Noida police arrested two people who allegedly put a hidden camera in a hotel room and filmed a couple, officials said Saturday. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call, ADCP Khan told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:20 IST
Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel
  • Country:
  • India

Oyo has started an internal probe after Noida police arrested two people who allegedly put a hidden camera in a hotel room and filmed a couple, officials said Saturday. The two accused had booked the same room in the Phase 3 police station area last month where they placed a hidden camera before checking out. After a week, they booked the same room and took the camera out which had recorded the couple in intimate condition, officials said. Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said the duo had made extortion attempt with the couple threatening to release their video online. While accused Vishnu Singh and Abdul Wahab were held, police also questioned the hotel staff over the incident but so far their role has not been found. ''The hotel and its staff were not found involved in the incident so far. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call,'' ADCP Khan told PTI. Meanwhile, there was no official comment from Oyo over the episode but people associated with the company said they were internally probing the matter. ''Oyo does not operate any hotels or guest houses it only lists verified properties on its platform and provides IT-based support to them,'' a source told PTI. Police said an FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 420,386,506,467, 468, 471 and 120B and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022