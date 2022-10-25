Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy -broadcaster NRK
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country's PST security service.
The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported. The man represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" and should be expelled from Norway, deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK.
