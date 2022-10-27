Left Menu

Hong Kong's financial secretary tests positive for COVID on Saudi visit

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:52 IST
Paul Chan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, and will stay in Riyadh for a "short while" to observe health requirements, the city's government said on Thursday.

Chan was set to attend an international banking conference in Hong Kong next week.

