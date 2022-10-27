Hong Kong's financial secretary tests positive for COVID on Saudi visit
27-10-2022
Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to Saudi Arabia, and will stay in Riyadh for a "short while" to observe health requirements, the city's government said on Thursday.
Chan was set to attend an international banking conference in Hong Kong next week.
