Left Menu

Stalin unveils Ambedkar's statue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Thursday on the premises of the Dalit icons memorial here. The statue, provided by Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan was unveiled by Stalin in a function held by the government at Annal Ambedkar Mani mandapam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:12 IST
Stalin unveils Ambedkar's statue
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Thursday on the premises of the Dalit icon's memorial here. The statue, provided by Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan was unveiled by Stalin in a function held by the government at Annal Ambedkar Mani mandapam. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Muncipal Administration Minister K N Nehru were among the ministers who took part. Thirumavalavan was present. The memorial is located at Raja Annamalaipuram here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022