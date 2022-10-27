Union Fin Min inaugurates development schemes in adopted village in AP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Rapid Gravity Filters of the drinking water scheme at Matsyapuram village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

The filters were set up at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore that she provided under the MP's Local Area Development Scheme.

Officials of the drinking water supply department explained the functioning of the filters to the Union Minister and how it would ensure supply of clean water to the inhabitants.

Sitharaman then visited the clean water pond in the village and planted saplings.

Later, the Union Minister went to P M Lanka village under Narsapuram Mandal and inaugurated the Anti-Erosion Embankment.

Sitharaman had adopted P M Lanka village under the Saansad's Aadarsh Gram Yojana. She went round the village and inspected the developments.

She also launched a skill development programme at the Digital Community Centre in the village.

The Union Minister interacted with women who were undergoing training in stitching and beautician courses.

AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S S Rawat and other officials accompanied the Union Minister.

