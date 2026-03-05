Mumbai BJP announces new team; Deepak Singh, Yojana Thokale to head youth, women wings

The Mumbai unit of the BJP on Thursday announced its new organisational team, appointing Deepak Singh as president of the party's Yuva Morcha and Yojana Thokale as president of the Mahila Morcha. The appointments were part of a broader organisational reshuffle announced by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, who released the list of office-bearers and members of the city unit's executive committee. As per the announcement, Sunny Sanap has been named president of the OBC Morcha, Sharad Kamble will be president of the Scheduled Castes Morcha, Pramod Mishra president of the North Indian Morcha, and Wasim Khan will be president of the Minority Morcha. Dhananjay Kolkar will head the Slum Morcha, while Suhas Adhivarkar has been appointed president of the Konkan Aghadi. Pandurang Thorat will lead the Western Maharashtra Aghadi and Abhijit Rane has been named president of the Labour Aghadi. Among other appointments, advocate Amit Mehta has been named convenor of the Legal Cell with advocate Madan Gupta as co-convenor. Nachiket Sahasrabuddhe will head the IT and Social Media Cell with Pallavi Tamhankar as co-convenor. Bimal Bhuta has been appointed convenor of the Gujarati Cell with C V Shah as co-convenor, while Bharat Ajwani will head the Industries Cell and Dr Raju Bandgar the Education Cell. Jesal Kothari will lead the Cultural Cell. The party also named Aniket Nikam, Niranjan Shetty, Samita Saman Singh, Rahul Dinanath Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Uday Pratap Singh and Kishor Joshi as spokespersons of the Mumbai unit. Advocate Aniket Nikam has appeared in several high-profile cases before the Bombay High Court. He recently represented Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate and has also appeared in matters involving personalities such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidyut Jammwal and actor Nana Patekar, apart from cases linked to the Antilia security scare, Narayan Rane, the Adarsh housing scam and Dhananjay Munde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)