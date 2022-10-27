Left Menu

Adani Green Energy gets shareholders' nod to appoint Ahlem Friga Noy as director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:20 IST
Adani Green Energy said it has received shareholders' approval to appoint Ahlem Friga Noy as a non-executive, nominee director in the company.

Shareholders of the company has approved the appointment of Ahlem Friga Noy as a director (non-executive, nominee director) in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

According to the notice for the EGM, the board had recommended for the approval of the members for the appointment of Ahlem Friga Noy as a director of the company, from 27th July, 2022.

The approval of shareholders for the appointment of a person on the board of directors has to be taken either at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier.

Accordingly, it explained that the approval of the shareholders is sought to comply with the listing regulations.

Ahlem had given her consent to act as a director of the company. She is a seasoned public affairs, geopolitical adviser and negotiation expert with 20 years' experience in the public as well as private sector.

From August 2019, she was appointed as Total's Country Chair in Kazakhstan and Managing Director - Total E&P Kazakhstan.

Earlier, from May 2012 to July 2016 she was the corporate affairs manager at Total E&P Uganda and from July 2016 to August 2019, she held the position of the Vice President Public Affairs – Africa Division for Total Group, based in Uganda.

Before joining Total Group, she was advisor on sub-Sahara Africa to the French minister of foreign and european affairs and to the French minister for cooperation.

Ahlem speaks English, Italian, Arab and Swahili, and holds a master's degree in public law and bachelor's in international law.

