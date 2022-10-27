Gurugram: Man held for sharing objectionable video on social media

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly sharing an objectionable video on social media, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Firoz alias Aamir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that he was running a mobile repair shop at the Pataudi chowk here. He was produced in a city court on Thursday which sent him to two days' judicial custody, police said.

The cyber crime team of the police spotted an objectionable video posted by the accused on Facebook on Wednesday following which an FIR was filed under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

''The accused was arrested and the mobile phone used to post the video on Facebook recovered,'' a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)