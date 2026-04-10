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Tragic Discovery: Youth Found Dead at School in Pataudi

A 20-year-old, identified as Ravi from Lalitpur, was found dead at a Heli Mandi school, suspectedly killed by a blow to the head. Authorities and forensics are investigating the incident, scanning CCTV footage to understand how he entered the premises, while contacting his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:19 IST
Tragic Discovery: Youth Found Dead at School in Pataudi
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  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth was discovered dead at a government school in Heli Mandi, Pataudi. Police identified the deceased as Ravi, hailing from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic discovery was made on Friday morning by school staff, who immediately alerted authorities. Initial investigations suggest Ravi was killed by a heavy blow to the head. A forensic team was deployed to the site for evidence collection.

Efforts are underway to notify Ravi's family, and police are analyzing nearby CCTV footage to ascertain how he entered the school. The education department has been apprised of the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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