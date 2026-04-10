Tragic Discovery: Youth Found Dead at School in Pataudi

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth was discovered dead at a government school in Heli Mandi, Pataudi. Police identified the deceased as Ravi, hailing from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic discovery was made on Friday morning by school staff, who immediately alerted authorities. Initial investigations suggest Ravi was killed by a heavy blow to the head. A forensic team was deployed to the site for evidence collection.

Efforts are underway to notify Ravi's family, and police are analyzing nearby CCTV footage to ascertain how he entered the school. The education department has been apprised of the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)