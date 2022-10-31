Left Menu

Morbi bridge collapse: Four arrested

We have arrested four persons so far, the investigation is going on, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told PTI.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:56 IST
Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse of the cable suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat in which 134 people were killed, police said. ''We have arrested four persons so far, the investigation is going on,'' Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav told PTI. He refused to elaborate saying the police will soon brief the media. Police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Morbi city which collapsed on Sunday evening.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The FIR, lodged by 'B' division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated that the bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a ''private agency'' for its maintenance.

