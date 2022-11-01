S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said.

Yoon made the remarks as he presided over a cabinet meeting, as the death toll from the disaster climbed to 155.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)