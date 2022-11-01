Left Menu

US man accused of abducting, sexually abusing Canadian girl

Madrano, 41, allegedly travelled to Canada to meet the girl in person twice before taking her into the United States. Madrano on a second trip allegedly abducted the girl from near her school, took her to a hotel room and sexually abused her for several days.

US prosecutors have accused an Oregon man of abducting a Canadian child he met online, taking her across the border and into the US his vehicle's trunk and sexually abusing her. Gladstone resident Noah Madrano's lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf on Monday to multiple charges during his first appearance in federal court in Portland, The Oregonion/OregonLive reported. He's charged with travelling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexually exploiting a child, transporting a child interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and possessing child pornography. Madrano, 41, allegedly travelled to Canada to meet the girl in person twice before taking her into the United States. According to the charges, she was younger than 14.

He took her to a hotel room in Canada, sexually abused her and made videos of the abuse, according to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint. Madrano on a second trip allegedly abducted the girl from near her school, took her to a hotel room and sexually abused her for several days. After briefly returning to the United States, Madrano went back to Canada, picked up the child and drove her in the trunk of his vehicle to a hotel in Oregon City, where he continued to abuse her, prosecutors allege.

On July 2, FBI agents and Oregon City police found Madrano and the girl in the Oregon City hotel.

Madrano was arrested and the girl was returned to her parents in Edmonton, Canada, according to prosecutors and court records.

