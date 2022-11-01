Left Menu

Couple, maid found dead under in mysterious circumstances

A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhis Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their maid Sapna, they said. Police said they received information regarding the incident Tuesday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:00 IST
Couple, maid found dead under in mysterious circumstances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their maid Sapna, they said. Police said they received information regarding the incident Tuesday morning. A murder case is being registered, they said. CCTV footage is being collected and investigation is underway, they added. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022