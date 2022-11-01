Couple, maid found dead under in mysterious circumstances

A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their maid Sapna, they said. Police said they received information regarding the incident Tuesday morning. A murder case is being registered, they said. CCTV footage is being collected and investigation is underway, they added. Further details are awaited.

