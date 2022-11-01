Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:21 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022