Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:21 IST
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
