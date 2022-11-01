Left Menu

Five suspected gangsters arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar

Five suspected gangsters were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a joint operation of Punjab Police and Delhi Police, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:46 IST
Five suspected gangsters arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five suspected gangsters were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a joint operation of Punjab Police and Delhi Police, a senior police official said on Tuesday. A sixth gangster is absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab him, Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh told reporters.

Heavy police force was deployed around Chak Jhandu village, where the operation was conducted, in Jalandhar's Bhogpur area.

Singh told the reporters that the police received information about some wanted criminals hiding in the village and a raid was conducted early on Tuesday morning to nab them. The police also deployed drones to search for the suspects in the nearby sugarcane fields. The accused fired three rounds at the police team and the cops also retaliated with two rounds, he added.

The SSP said five persons hailing from Jalandhar and Amritsar had been apprehended and one was still absconding.

Asked which gang these suspected criminals belonged to, the SSP said it was a matter of investigation.

Three weapons have been recovered from them, he added.

Singh said it was a joint operation of Punjab Police and Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022