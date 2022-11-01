Five suspected gangsters arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar

Five suspected gangsters were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a joint operation of Punjab Police and Delhi Police, a senior police official said on Tuesday. A sixth gangster is absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab him, Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh told reporters.

Heavy police force was deployed around Chak Jhandu village, where the operation was conducted, in Jalandhar's Bhogpur area.

Singh told the reporters that the police received information about some wanted criminals hiding in the village and a raid was conducted early on Tuesday morning to nab them. The police also deployed drones to search for the suspects in the nearby sugarcane fields. The accused fired three rounds at the police team and the cops also retaliated with two rounds, he added.

The SSP said five persons hailing from Jalandhar and Amritsar had been apprehended and one was still absconding.

Asked which gang these suspected criminals belonged to, the SSP said it was a matter of investigation.

Three weapons have been recovered from them, he added.

Singh said it was a joint operation of Punjab Police and Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)