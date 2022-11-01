Amrit Lal Meena takes charge as coal secretary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior bureaucrat Amrit Lal Meena took charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday.
Meena replaces Anil Kumar Jain who superannuated on Monday.
Before taking over as coal secretary, Meena -- a 1989 Bihar Cadre IAS officer -- was holding the charge of Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Defence Ministry: Russian logistical issues intensify after Crimea bridge blast
Ukraine Oct grain exports almost return to pre-war levels - ministry
Emergencies Ministry: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded when Russian warplane crashes into Russian city on Sea of Azov, reports AP.
Global Hunger Index exaggerates measure of hunger, has multiple problems, say Health Ministry sources
Sudan foreign ministry says OPEC+ decision to cut production was unanimous