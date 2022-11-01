China's Xi sends condolences to India over deadly bridge collapse

China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu over a deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat, Western India, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured," Xi said, according to CCTV. The death toll from the foot bridge collapse rose to 135 on Tuesday with search operations entering a third day, although authorities said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.

