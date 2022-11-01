Left Menu

Scoreboard: England vs New Zealand

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:12 IST
New Zealand: Finn Allen c Stokes b Sam Curran16 Devon Conway c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes3 Kane Williamson c Adil Rashid b Stokes 40 Glenn Phillipsc (sub)Chris Jordan b Sam Curran 62 James Neesham c Sam Curran b Mark Wood 6 Daryl Mitchell c (sub)Chris Jordan b Chris Woakes 3 Mitchell Santner not out 16 Ish Sodhi not out 6 Extras:(LB-2,W-5) 7 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-28, 3-119, 4-126, 5-131, 6-135.

Bowling: Moeen Ali 1-0-4-0, Chris Woakes 4-0-33-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-33-0, Sam Curran 4-0-26-2, Mark Wood 3-0-25-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-26-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-10-1.

