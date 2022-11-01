Left Menu

Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines printed on it found in Bikaner

An aircraft-shaped balloon, which had the name of the Pakistan International Airlines printed on it, was found in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.The balloon, which was coloured white and green, was found in the Dantaur police station area. Pakistan International Airlines was printed on it, Khajuwala circle officer Vinod Kumar said.Apparently, the balloon landed after crossing the international border.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:32 IST
Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines printed on it found in Bikaner
  • Country:
  • India

An aircraft-shaped balloon, which had the name of the Pakistan International Airlines printed on it, was found in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The balloon, which was coloured white and green, was found in the Dantaur police station area. Pakistan International Airlines was printed on it, Khajuwala circle officer Vinod Kumar said.

Apparently, the balloon landed after crossing the international border. The matter is being investigated Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022