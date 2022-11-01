Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines printed on it found in Bikaner

An aircraft-shaped balloon, which had the name of the Pakistan International Airlines printed on it, was found in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The balloon, which was coloured white and green, was found in the Dantaur police station area. Pakistan International Airlines was printed on it, Khajuwala circle officer Vinod Kumar said.

Apparently, the balloon landed after crossing the international border. The matter is being investigated Kumar said.

