Left Menu

1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas.The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Afterward, bullets were fired from the outside into the house.No arrests have been made.

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:39 IST
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.

Police were called around 9 pm and found the deceased person and several others with gunshot wounds. No information about the victims has been released.

Officer Marshee London said people suspected in the shootings entered the home and were asked to leave. Afterward, bullets were fired from the outside into the house.

No arrests have been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022