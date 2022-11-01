Left Menu

Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal can be considered after Sevastopol attack probe

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:26 IST
President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia could consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports only after completion of an investigation of drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol.

A resumption might be considered only after "a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and also after receipt of real guarantees from Kyiv of strict observance of the Istanbul agreements, in particular on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes", the Kremlin said in a statement.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

