Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University's VC moves HC against UPSTF FIR

The vice-chancellor of Kanpur's Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University moved the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Tuesday challenging the FIR lodged against him on charges of corruption and extortion.

The petition is slated to be heard by a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice V K Singh on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) registered an FIR against Ajay Mishra, the owner of XLICT company, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Pathak on charges of corruption and extortion and began its probe.

The FIR was registered at Indira Nagar police station based on an October 29 complaint by one David Mario Denis under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Denis alleged that he had paid about Rs 1.31 crore to Pathak via Mishra for clearance of payment for Digitex Technologic India Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in pre- and post-examination work at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra where Pathak was officiating vice-chancellor from January to September this year.

Mishra, whose firm is also involved in the same work, was arrested on Sunday.

Denis also alleged that the vice-chancellor demanded a 15 per cent commission, threatened him and stopped his firm from getting contracts in any universities using his contacts.

