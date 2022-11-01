Left Menu

Man sets children on fire after quarrel with wife in UP’s Bijnor

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly set his two children on fire following a quarrel with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The children sustained burn injuries on their faces and they have been admitted to the hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

The accused father Arun has been arrested, police said.

In a complaint filed by the mother of the children, Vandana, she accused her in-laws of torturing her for dowry after her marriage. She said after an argument on Monday night her husband Arun threw petrol on her and his children Aarav (4) and Urvashi (2) and set them on fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

According to the complaint, Vandana somehow saved herself but both the children got burnt.

A case has been registered against Arun, Deepak, Ajay and Kuntesh Devi, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

