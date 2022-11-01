LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Bolsonaro to accept election loss in speech to nation - minister

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil's Bolsonaro to accept election loss in speech to nation - minister SAO PAULO/BRASILIA - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will not contest his election defeat and will address the nation later on Tuesday, Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters.

The presidential address may defuse protests by his supporters who have blocked highways in many states across Brazil, along with pro-Bolsonaro truckers calling for him to defy the electoral victory of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has made no public remarks so far to the election result and had not called Lula after Sunday's vote.

Brazil's 2021 climate emissions highest since 2006, report says SAO PAULO - Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions rose more than 12% in 2021 largely due to surging deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under Bolsonaro, a non-profit report said on Tuesday.

The data comes as environmentalists, sustainable investors and many world leaders praise Sunday's election of Lula, who has promised to protect the world's largest rainforest and tackle climate change. The increase in emissions was the biggest since 2006, according to the so-called SEEG emissions monitoring project sponsored by the Climate Observatory environmental advocacy group.

Two Ecuadorean police killed in attacks during ongoing prisoner transfers At least two police officers were killed on Tuesday in explosive attacks in Ecuador mounted in response to transfers of prisoners from overcrowded and violent penitentiaries, the government and police said.

Six explosions were reported in several areas of the western city of Guayaquil and three in the northwestern city of Esmeraldas. Two policemen were killed in an attack on a patrol car in the suburbs of Guayaquil and two others were wounded in another assault on a police unit.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata told reporters the attacks occurred as a prison reorganization plan by prisons agency SNAI was being carried out. "These are reactions to the police and the national government's actions against organized crime," Zapata said.

Brazilian court orders roadblocks to be cleared SAO PAULO/BRASILIA - Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to protest his defeat in the presidential election, while the far-right leader remained silent on the result.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said truckers were blocking highways at 271 points, partially or fully, as part of protests that have spread to 23 of Brazil's 26 states in the wake of Bolsonaro's loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff election on Sunday. The police said another 192 roadblocks had been cleared. Justice Alexandre de Moraes called on the PRF to remove all the blockades, which have been mainly organized by truckers, a core constituency of the Bolsonaro government that has benefited from its lowering of diesel costs.

Bolsonaro remained silent more than 36 hours after his defeat and has neither conceded the race nor called the president-elect. Italian mafia kingpin captured in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the town of Guernica in the province of Buenos Aires, a statement said.

The Italian-born Maiorano has been accused by international authorities of carrying out drug trafficking and arms trafficking operations between Latin America and Europe. (Compiled by Steven Grattan)

