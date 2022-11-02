Royal Mail workers' union to strike in November and December

Britain's Royal Mail on Tuesday said members of its largest labour union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), will conduct two 48-hour strikes in late November and early December, in the run-up to Christmas.

The CWU, which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, said workers will strike on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, known as Black Friday, as well as on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Royal Mail also said the CWU on Tuesday cancelled the strikes it had called for Nov. 12 and 14.

The CWU's postal executive will meet on Thursday to discuss new actions in the Christmas build-up, adding that the union will hold a vote to reject Royal Mail's pay deal and whether workers have confidence in the company's chief, Simon Thompson, the CWU said in a statement. The dispute between Royal Mail, owned by International Distribution Services Plc, and its largest union flared up again on Monday after the CWU rejected a new conditional pay hike offer, citing "unacceptable changes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)