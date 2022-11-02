Singapore PM Lee condoles 135 killed in Morbi bridge collapse in a letter to PM Modi

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unfortunate collapse of a Morbi bridge in Gujarat which killed 135 people. In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Lee wrote, ''I was saddened to learn about the collapse of the Morbi Bridge in Gujarat and the tragic loss of lives. ''On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims. ''Our thoughts are with the people of India during this time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.'' Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties of the incident, adding that it will monitor developments closely. Singapore’s Consulate-General in Mumbai is in close contact with the local authorities, Channel News Asia reported citing MFA. Authorities in India said they believe that around 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Army, navy and national disaster response teams continue search operations as locals gathered on the banks of the river. The bridge was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs until last week. Police in India arrested nine people on Monday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Those arrested included ticketing clerks accused of letting too many people onto the bridge and contractors who were in charge of repair work. Singaporeans in Mumbai who require consular assistance can contact Singapore’s Consulate-General in Mumbai at +91-82910 32836 or MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 / 8855.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)