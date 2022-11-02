ATHLETICS-Beijing outlines traffic control measures for marathon on Nov 6
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 08:10 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing's public security bureau on Wednesday outlined traffic control measures for a marathon scheduled for Nov. 6, according to an official statement.
The race will start at Tiananmen Square, at the centre of the Chinese capital, and was approved by the Beijing city government, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement