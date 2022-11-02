Left Menu

South Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

02-11-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches.

South Korea's military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals' eastern border.

It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border.

