MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES

Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 165 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8300 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8100 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1800 T.P

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)