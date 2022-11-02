MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 165 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8300 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8100 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1800 T.P
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
Advertisement