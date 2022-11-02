Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:29 IST
Netherlands (Target: 118 runs from 20 overs) Stephan Myburgh c Burl b Muzarabani 8 Max O'Dowd c Shumba b Muzarabani 52 Tom Cooper c Madhevere b Jongwe 32 Colin Ackermann c Jongwe b Ngarava 1 Bas de Leede not out 12 Scott Edwards c Chakabva b Ngarava 5 Roelof van der Merwe not out 0 Extras: (LB-5 NB-1 W-4) 10 Total: (For 5 wickets in 18 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: 1/17 2/90 3/91 4/109 5/116 Bowling: Tendai Chatara 4-0-22-0, Richard Ngarava 4-0-18-2, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-23-2, Sean Williams 3-0-21-0, Sikandar Raza 1-0-6-0, Luke Jongwe 2-0-25-1.

