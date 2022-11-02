Rajasthan's new police chief Umesh Mishra to take charge on Thursday
Umesh Mishra will take charge as Rajasthans new Director-General of Police DGP at the police headquarters here on Thursday, a spokesperson said.Mishra will be escorted from his residence to the police headquarters where he will be given a guard of honour.
Mishra will be escorted from his residence to the police headquarters where he will be given a guard of honour. After this, the process of handing over charge will be completed at the DGP office, the spokesperson added.
Incumbent ML Lather retires as DGP on Thursday.
Mishra, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, is currently serving as Director-General (Intelligence). He was appointed as DGP for two years or till further orders.
He has held such posts as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Additional Director General of Police (ATS & SOG) and Inspector General of Police (Bharatpur). He has also been the Superintendent of Police in Kota city, Bharatpur, Pali and Churu districts.
