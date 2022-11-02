Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal
Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine.
A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's decision was mainly a result of Turkish pressure on Russia. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov separately expressed gratitude for the roles played by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
