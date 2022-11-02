Left Menu

Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal

02-11-2022
Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine.

A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's decision was mainly a result of Turkish pressure on Russia. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov separately expressed gratitude for the roles played by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

